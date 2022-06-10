Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Price Target Cut to €225.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €230.00 ($247.31) to €225.00 ($241.94) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALIZY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Allianz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allianz from €275.00 ($295.70) to €250.00 ($268.82) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allianz from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, upgraded shares of Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allianz currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.40.

Allianz stock opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.8077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. Allianz’s payout ratio is 61.24%.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

