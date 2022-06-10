Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.10

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 391382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALIZY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allianz from €230.00 ($247.31) to €225.00 ($241.94) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allianz from €255.00 ($274.19) to €260.00 ($279.57) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.40.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17.
Allianz Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
