Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Shares Gap Up to $7.70

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $8.02. Allego shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 180 shares.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLG. Capital One Financial downgraded Allego from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Allego in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Allego in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90.
Allego Company Profile (NYSE:ALLG)
Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.
