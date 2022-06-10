Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $140.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.90.

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Allegion by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,674 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,938,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,793,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,829,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $108.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.27. Allegion has a 1 year low of $105.06 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

