Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALGS. SVB Leerink downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.15.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.45. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $34.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.34% and a negative net margin of 2,263.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after acquiring an additional 155,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.