Akroma (AKA) Market Cap Reaches $11,151.85

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Akroma has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $11,151.85 and $26.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,664.42 or 0.05724487 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00068762 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.