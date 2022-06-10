Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $1.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $62.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 91,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

