Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.05

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 130650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of -0.06.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

Ajinomoto Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AJINY)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.