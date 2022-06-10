Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) shot up 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Air China alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.