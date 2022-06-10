AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “
NASDAQ AIKI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.23. 970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,244. AIkido Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05.
AIkido Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
