AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond lowered its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,034 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,023,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,823,000 after buying an additional 287,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,521,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,638,000 after purchasing an additional 92,077 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,791,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,020,000 after purchasing an additional 57,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 474,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,070,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

AGNC opened at $12.19 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

