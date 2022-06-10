Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.86-$4.93 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.58.

A traded down $2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.14. 814,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,870. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.64 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

