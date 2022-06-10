Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.00.

NYSE AMG opened at $133.95 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.51 and its 200 day moving average is $144.08.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

