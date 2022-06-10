Aeternity Market Capitalization Achieves $30.65 Million (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.0862 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a total market cap of $30.65 million and $1.27 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 401,498,402 coins and its circulating supply is 355,677,458 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

