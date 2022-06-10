Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Lowered to Outperform at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets cut shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $7.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $275.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.10. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $668,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 8.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 13.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

