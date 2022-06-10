AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Stock Price Down 2.1%

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Rating) shares were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 68,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 86,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,925 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50,770 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period.

