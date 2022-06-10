Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 152 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $29,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $532.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $447.80 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $558.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

