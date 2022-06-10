Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,134 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Paychex worth $27,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.37. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.73 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. Paychex’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.21.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.