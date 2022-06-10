Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,464 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Medtronic by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 864,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,429,000 after purchasing an additional 48,602 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,169,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,238,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $335,027,000 after purchasing an additional 127,766 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.52.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $92.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.68. The company has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.