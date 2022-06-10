Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 486,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 26,250 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.5% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $105,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

Shares of V stock opened at $205.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $391.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

