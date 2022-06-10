Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,270 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $568,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 10.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $414.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $417.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.99. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.27 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.64.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

