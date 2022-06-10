Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

TFC stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

