Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,399 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 0.8% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $56,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $260.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.88.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

