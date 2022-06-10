Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,405 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,738 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.57.

Walmart stock opened at $119.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $327.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

