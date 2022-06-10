Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $298.96

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.96 ($3.75) and traded as high as GBX 318.50 ($3.99). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 316 ($3.96), with a volume of 157,050 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £661.80 million and a PE ratio of 38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 291.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 298.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.58. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

In other news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 246,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £667,700.64 ($836,717.59).

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

