ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $25.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Shares of ADTRAN stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.36. 213,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,987. The company has a market capitalization of $905.42 million, a P/E ratio of -83.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $24.76.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -163.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ADTRAN by 37.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ADTRAN by 43.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.