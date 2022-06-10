Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Trading Down 2.9%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 7,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 33,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADMLF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adriatic Metals (ADMLF)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.