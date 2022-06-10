Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Boosted by Akaris Global Partners LP

Akaris Global Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,384 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 6.8% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $426.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $417.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.99. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.27 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

