ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.57.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 6.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

