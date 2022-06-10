ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $14.00. The company traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 4313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACVA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.02.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

