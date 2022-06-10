AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) CEO Acquires $10,208.00 in Stock

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) CEO Vincent J. Angotti purchased 46,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $10,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,722.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.61.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRX. Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 123,241 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 95,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

