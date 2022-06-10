ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $703.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.90. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $441.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 141,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 94,383 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $2,393,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 473,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

