ABM Industries Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the business services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th.

ABM Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 55 years. ABM Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $43.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $50,614.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,132 shares of company stock worth $1,049,088 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

