Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.51. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.