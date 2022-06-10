AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Up to $8.39

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $8.58. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 11,278 shares changing hands.

ABCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,915. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 1,408,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $9,028,279.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,215,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,933,008.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,758,013 shares of company stock valued at $11,272,517 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

