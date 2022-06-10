AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.6% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $43,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $144.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

