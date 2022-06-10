Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Increased by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,814 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.5% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,915,982,000 after purchasing an additional 776,993 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,757,493,000 after purchasing an additional 82,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,614,192,000 after buying an additional 1,609,489 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $110.01. 49,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,111. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.76 and its 200-day moving average is $123.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.31.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

