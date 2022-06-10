AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.51

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 168370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELUXY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 190 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from SEK 150 to SEK 200 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.