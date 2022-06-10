AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.42% of AAR worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $713,173.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,526,056.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 20,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $984,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,089 shares of company stock worth $13,478,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

AIR traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,387. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.57. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

