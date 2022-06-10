$911.42 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $911.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $881.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $931.18 million. KKR & Co. Inc. posted sales of $675.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $3.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on KKR. StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

NYSE:KKR traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.83. 29,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.22. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after acquiring an additional 624,549 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,458,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,313,125,000 after buying an additional 1,017,515 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,290,000 after buying an additional 1,372,217 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $783,509,000.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

