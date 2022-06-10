8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $248,831.07

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $248,831.07 and $20,785.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000269 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000204 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001848 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000176 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

