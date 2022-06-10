85,647 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 85,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.3% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,731 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $106,694,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,811,000 after purchasing an additional 438,478 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 402,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,872,000 after purchasing an additional 255,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,144,000.
SCHG stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.62. 10,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,700. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average is $72.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $84.11.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
