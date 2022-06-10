840 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $470,458,000 after buying an additional 876,075 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,050,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 751,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $201,529,000 after buying an additional 579,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $626,251,000 after buying an additional 572,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $242.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.84. The stock has a market cap of $179.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Oppenheimer cut their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

