768 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $318.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.33.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

