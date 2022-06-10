$737.96 Million in Sales Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) will report $737.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $741.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $734.01 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $711.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 132.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 556.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.29. 9,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,199. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.02. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $131.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

