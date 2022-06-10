$734.97 Million in Sales Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) will announce $734.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $739.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $730.31 million. MKS Instruments posted sales of $749.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.56.

MKSI traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $112.63. 27,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.73. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $182.11. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 869.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

