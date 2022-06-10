$731.89 Million in Sales Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $731.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $752.20 million and the lowest is $714.00 million. First Horizon reported sales of $782.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Hovde Group cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

Shares of FHN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.33. 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,969,392. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Horizon by 118.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 617,768 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 384.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 182,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 144,726 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Horizon by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 588,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 303.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 57,725 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

