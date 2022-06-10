70,987 Shares in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Purchased by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 70,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 394,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 164,200 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 369,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 53,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 178,692 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

CVLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

CVLG opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $376.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.47. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $34.75.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.49. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $291.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

About Covenant Logistics Group (Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.