$70.12 Million in Sales Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNKGet Rating) will post $70.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.80 million and the highest is $71.43 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $66.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $291.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $304.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $346.91 million, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $386.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 36,244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

OBNK stock opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $929.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

