65,886 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,886 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,826 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $20,213,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 27,147 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.28. 75,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,198,308. The company has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average of $81.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

